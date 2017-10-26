Transcript for 6th-grade teacher found stabbed to death was a 'mother figure' to students

Mrs. plots connect is one of the most lighthearted kind hearted women I ever had the pleasure knowing she. Was always there when I was a student to brighten a kid's day when they Wear straps when they were up sat. She was the one purse and that you could go to as your mother figure and school. She was the one who taught you how to be disciplines. But taught you how to deal with problems and taught you that school was about more than just academics it was about battering who you Wear as a person. And who you were gonna become later in life she is the one teacher that. Remained a part of students' lives as they left her classroom. And it was warming to go back and visit and to see her around the community being that she lived here and taught here. She was a friendly face and times of need. And in times of happiness she was someone that you could see and always smile when union she was around how miss her comedic nature. Being around her. Every time I was there. She could always brighten my day and make me smile and laugh with her cancer. And with that silly things that she would make what I thought were huge Strasser is and my life. She could always find a way to make me realize that things were gonna be okay and they weren't nearly as bad as we might perceive them would be. The thing I'll remember the most about mrs. -- connect is something that she taught me as a twelve year old that I will carry with me for the rest of my life. And that is that as a woman. It is not a disadvantage CEO and it is the greatest gift that you could have in this world at growing. Because you have the biggest write it. To form your own opinions and to speak them loudly and to never back down from what you think and what you stand for.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.