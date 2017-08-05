-
Now Playing: Missing prison inmate found hiding in the ceiling
-
Now Playing: Protesters clash over fate of Confederate monuments in New Orleans
-
Now Playing: Twin brothers describe police officer's fatal shooting of friend
-
Now Playing: Good Samaritans help police restrain suspect
-
Now Playing: Great white sharks off the shore of Long Beach, California
-
Now Playing: 911 call released in alligator attack of 10-year-old girl
-
Now Playing: Man accused of killing 2 Boston doctors held without bail on murder charges
-
Now Playing: Military orbiter's landing rattles Florida with sonic boom
-
Now Playing: 2 dead in cargo plane crash in West Virginia
-
Now Playing: Judge sets trial date for 'El Chapo' in April 2018
-
Now Playing: Penn State fraternity, 8 students charged in pledge's death
-
Now Playing: New York City cafe sues Starbucks over 'unicorn' drink
-
Now Playing: Lightning illuminates the sky in Washington near Canada
-
Now Playing: Large piece of metal flies through window of vehicle
-
Now Playing: Insider secrets for perfect guacamole
-
Now Playing: Cyclists begin ride to honor gun violence victims
-
Now Playing: Firefighters rescue riders stranded on roller coaster in Oklahoma City
-
Now Playing: Mississippi funeral home accused of refusing to cremate gay man
-
Now Playing: Teen with cerebral palsy gets to meet the Yankees
-
Now Playing: Maryland police capture escaped prisoner, ending 5-day manhunt