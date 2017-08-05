Transcript for 911 call released in alligator attack of 10-year-old girl

And Paris in. Elements of that. You won you Europe one pop art road. It's an eight year old email it cater. Irate caller. Yes Kelly exactly what happened. I was popular beach and reference to the rescue. There was an eight year old girl there has been bitten by an alligator tears media a couple of puncture wounds on her leg but her leg is still intact. Saint. And I you liquor now. Not that the office. Let Hewlett conscious. Excited aggregate yeah excited. South. Saint. And if she was conscious breathing. And party controlling the bleeding. Yes advantage of that. OK and that just observers say has is there any type of caring as it and it is. That I'm not sure IE as I left. Had been damaged weapons is calling you. Tito how large alligator was. Punitive out or be. App and their game Monday and where is the animal now. It in the middle are swimming area okay. Away from any heat. People and that's been known as yet here listening ear okay. Lee will be there in just a few minutes OK if he can tell them not to give her anything to keep nurturing for the time being until paramedics can occur out. As well it enters any bleeding just happened to keep pressure on it and we'll be right there. RT are thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.