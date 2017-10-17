Transcript for 911 calls capture unfolding crisis at Florida nursing home where patients died

911 calls reveal the confusion and signed the Florida nursing home where several patients died after hurricane Burma. Workers made several calls to emergency official says elderly patients endured sweltering heat without air conditioning. But none of the workers' request to paramedics to hurry to the nursing home. One frustrated worker was unable to even provide vital information. Oh. Paul. And equal work unchecked and I believe. The blue if it's okay. The computer to consider it a lot out there but they did not get another. Okay. Yeah. How the patients were eventually evacuated from the nursing home to a hospital which was right across the street. Fourteen patients have since died of criminal investigation is underway.

