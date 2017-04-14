911 calls of San Bernardino school shooting capture panic, fear

More
The San Bernardino Police Department released the chilling calls received during the fatal shooting.
1:34 | 04/14/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 911 calls of San Bernardino school shooting capture panic, fear

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46803967,"title":"911 calls of San Bernardino school shooting capture panic, fear","duration":"1:34","description":"The San Bernardino Police Department released the chilling calls received during the fatal shooting.","url":"/US/video/911-calls-san-bernardino-school-shooting-capture-panic-46803967","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.