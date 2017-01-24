Transcript for 911 Dispatcher Helps Save Woman Locked in Trunk

Yeah home many of the night what one calls that come into Johnston county these days come in from cell phones this call was one. Dispatcher soon realized through cellphone tracking that the car the woman was in was headed east on I forty nearly to the I 95 intersection. But they couldn't get the woman to give them pertinent information like the kind of car she was in and suit in the call from inside the truck went dad. Calls back to the number went unanswered is tablespoon sugar from there Allen. How how can we. None more work that's when Tim Madeleine fought about the center's emergency cellphone used to context supervisors when the other phones go out. He try texting the number and soon got a response when we got that response. There's naturally the victim quickly told him she knew her abductor and that they were likely headed to his home in Fayetteville. Here's some of the other texting that followed dispatcher can you text caller yes help me dispatcher what type of car color red mustang I don't know which direction. Dispatcher is he taking you to fake. Caller he keeps hitting road strips yes he's stopping I have to go. Madeline had already notified Fayetteville PD suited officers there had the victim out of the truck and charged Nicholas but heavy with false imprisonment for 911 director says it's time to upgrade the emergency flip phone. We're definitely gonna go Laurie extra step and get a bag phone that's better geared to with a multi function keyboard owner as for badly his actions. You know show that he went way beyond ecology. We're stressed that dot hill bonuses and it is and we did what up gulf compost and it's just this undated bill.

