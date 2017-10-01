Transcript for 911 Operator Answers Daughter's Call About Her Burning House

Non rural and operators are trained to answer emergency calls but normally there are other people's emergencies an operator in Texas recently took a call from her own teenage daughter. About a fire in their house. Jessica Willey from our Houston station has the story. Or from country to receive it was a typical Friday night inside the Madison county sheriff's office dispatch center there were the usual calls were playing went in ourselves and and then dropped. And then there was this. And would learn whichever agency. Mommy mommy why can't you gotta bonfire. The 911 operator was labeled gray her fourteen year old daughter was calling from their home now it's brewing. About six miles away. Hold on hold on hold firm on the get money out sealed tank. It and they OK everyone's out of a house. Yes but in the okay although he. Mommie knowing in the parking opening like okay on arms inspection as you know factored accurate Lockhart. You get around the house fire. Ray works to ease her daughter's ears also at the home or her son husband and dogs. At one point you could hear the team crying. Marine seeking that pilgrim as well I'll run all right compounds compounds. I'll try to get them to get around a pain. Now but ray on the job a year and a half functionary launched never know. Never broke down I mean people could sit there. And do this job. And then take hormones column from. The only time she went and a mother mode was when it sounded like her children were bickering. Ogata is not needed despite nova that's right now okay there's another. At the cause of the fire is still under investigation the home was a total loss but her family was safe. And share of Travis mealy couldn't be prouder he meant abstaining. Just do what she was trying to do. In Madison they'll Jessica Willey thirteen Eyewitness News. Cannot. Imagine I visited same exact Bain. We'll have our own daughter wow well done it and that's taking isn't America this morning have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.