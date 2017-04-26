97-year-old fulfills lifelong firefighting dream on his birthday

Bill Grun, a resident at Wesley Enhanced Living in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, got to ride in the fire truck and sound the siren.
0:41 | 04/26/17

Comments
Transcript for 97-year-old fulfills lifelong firefighting dream on his birthday
A milestone that you know last night fed me I never thought I agree. Always been very admiring retirement accidentally. Only very few black button from. I rest my foot or more that was the sirens. In honor of your your 97. Birthday. If you're right I have. Yeah he had no price just jumped right up on the truck. I've been. I'm games. I'm. Thank you all very much.

