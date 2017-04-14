Aaron Hernandez found not guilty in double murder case More The former New England Patriots tight end will remain jailed for life. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Aaron Hernandez found not guilty in double murder case This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Aaron Hernandez found not guilty in double murder case

