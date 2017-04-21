Transcript for Aaron Hernandez's death ruled a suicide

The family of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez is donating his brain to science so can be tested for the brain disease CTE. The Massachusetts medical examiner has ruled his death a suicide the cause was at sixty a by hanging. Investigators say they found three hand written notes next to a Bible in his cell. The Hernandez family is seeking an independent autopsy. And wants to know it had trauma played any role in his death.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.