-
Now Playing: Aaron Hernandez's death ruled a suicide
-
Now Playing: US authorities debating charges against Wikileaks' Assange
-
Now Playing: Oregon man sets stranger ablaze at Denny's outside of Portland
-
Now Playing: Marijuana activist group pushes to change cannabis laws
-
Now Playing: Missing Tenn. student Elizabeth Thomas found, former teacher Tad Cummins arrested in California
-
Now Playing: 2 Seattle officers shot while responding to robbery
-
Now Playing: Celebrating Earth Day with 'animal ambassadors' from the San Diego Zoo
-
Now Playing: Car slams into police car in Texas, narrowly misses officer
-
Now Playing: Bill O'Reilly parts ways with Fox News
-
Now Playing: Bill O'Reilly accuser Perquita Burgess comes forward
-
Now Playing: Will Bill O'Reilly's departure change Fox News?
-
Now Playing: April 19, 1995: Oklahoma City bombing
-
Now Playing: Missing Tenn. student found, former teacher arrested
-
Now Playing: Lava gushes from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano
-
Now Playing: Suspects caught on camera snatching purses off chairs in Manhattan restaurants
-
Now Playing: Tearful cousin says Aaron Hernandez's family 'in shock' after his suicide
-
Now Playing: Death of New York judge found in river is suspicious, police say
-
Now Playing: Former Patriots player Aaron Hernandez found dead in prison cell
-
Now Playing: Time lapse of storm rolling into Nashville
-
Now Playing: Fresno shooting witness describes hearing gunshots