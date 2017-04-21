Aaron Hernandez's death ruled a suicide

More
The death of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez has been ruled a suicide, the Worcester County District Attorney's office said in a statement Thursday.
0:26 | 04/21/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Aaron Hernandez's death ruled a suicide
The family of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez is donating his brain to science so can be tested for the brain disease CTE. The Massachusetts medical examiner has ruled his death a suicide the cause was at sixty a by hanging. Investigators say they found three hand written notes next to a Bible in his cell. The Hernandez family is seeking an independent autopsy. And wants to know it had trauma played any role in his death.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46932599,"title":"Aaron Hernandez's death ruled a suicide","duration":"0:26","description":"The death of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez has been ruled a suicide, the Worcester County District Attorney's office said in a statement Thursday.","url":"/US/video/aaron-hernandezs-death-ruled-suicide-46932599","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.