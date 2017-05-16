Aaron Hernandez's fiancee: 'I don't think this was a suicide'

Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez gave an interview to the "Dr. Phil" show.
0:48 | 05/16/17

Video Transcript
Transcript for Aaron Hernandez's fiancee: 'I don't think this was a suicide'
The fiancee of former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez is speaking publicly for the first time since his dash. Janet Jenkins Hernandez tells Dr. Phil that Hernandez was upbeat during their last phone conversation. And she says she doesn't think Hernandez took his home life in a prison cell last month. He informed me. Yes indeed. In. With the deceased. I don't think this is a suicide. Knowing him. He is very positive. So excited to come home. Hernandez was serving a life sentence for murder and when he thirteen. He was found dead in his cell days after being acquitted of a double murder in a different case there'll be a lot more about his chances comments coming up later on Good Morning America.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

