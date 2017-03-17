ABC News report spurs crackdown effort in Alabama

A lawmaker in Alabama is now pushing for a crackdown on unlicensed religious youth programs that use brutality against "troubled teens," including gay teens.
1:19 | 03/17/17

Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News report spurs crackdown effort in Alabama
The display that. You showed on television riveted I think broke disarm to a lot of people opt out a lot of people that this could not believe. The circumstances. You absolutely should have had some accountability and oversight in it puts they have. Residential facilities under the direction or regulation. The state department of human resources. And provide certain responsibilities just for those. Shelters Rosen residential facilities. Like health care dental care and medical care. Privacy of wreckage and some other things it. We felt needed to be and for the benefit of the young people. Captain can't he was the main foes he's he's captain persistent NC. Hong in Gil on this project for. 23 years pretty much by others. And then allow parents have an immigrant starter working together.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

A lawmaker in Alabama is now pushing for a crackdown on unlicensed religious youth programs that use brutality against "troubled teens," including gay teens.
