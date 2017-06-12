ABC News reporter soaked by wildfire water drop

ABC News' Matt Gutman reports, "They're dumping everything they have."
0:39 | 12/06/17

Transcript for ABC News reporter soaked by wildfire water drop
Thanks very can you get city's firefighters are hearing. Try to battle this claims that house is completely engulfed in this smoke coming out his. Obnoxious it's like breathing and tear gas. Hell yeah. And dropping one. They're dumping everything van. And inspired theme. There's. Dover air. And they're blasting away. And thanks to save. Diamond.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

