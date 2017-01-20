Accused Orlando Cop Killer Appears in Court

More
Markeith Loyd was in court to face charges in the death of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton.
1:18 | 01/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Accused Orlando Cop Killer Appears in Court
Good morning you go ahead and tell me your name please. I recognize you from yesterday corrections is is this mr. Lloyd McKie five. I think you let's go ahead and begin its first appearance as. From New Britain sir you're here for the charge of murder I hope they know more people who are you. All right you're here for murder a lot of women on American. Attempted murder of the law enforcement officer carjacking and with a firearm knows who donated their dollars and you lately with intent to commit a felony and finally possession of a bulletproof fasting commission of a felony. A judge didn't sign off on this therefore finding probable cause behind this and no bonds and one to scrape. And I'm foreign 5200101000. Finally said in a total no time plus 30000. Mr. Lloyd. I'll ask you again mr. Lloyd would you like a public defender appointed to represent ship. We have a claim these American real name is smooth. RA and finding he didn't Johnny paperwork corrections it's my understanding he didn't want to you. So I'll go ahead and I think he's alienated parents for a radically amend his first appearance is African much she mr. Lloyd.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44916408,"title":"Accused Orlando Cop Killer Appears in Court ","duration":"1:18","description":"Markeith Loyd was in court to face charges in the death of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton.","url":"/US/video/accused-orlando-cop-killer-appears-court-44916408","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.