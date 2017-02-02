Transcript for Adoption Agency's Abrupt Closure Leaves Couples Upset and Heartbroken

Complete devastation and shock. Not wind to really believe that it was real and then. Realizing it was for Jason at least secure it's like having the whole world toppled over. Flipped upside down and it's happening so fast it's hard for them to tell it to even standing right side up yet gone to him or something. Feeling so on how to control the mount Sinai couple trying to become parents for eight years now. Three years ago they started using the independent adoption center or IAC to make their dreams come true. But then yesterday with no warning that long journey abruptly come to an end it's he said that in right to inform you that in an email. On Tuesday IAC closing its doors declaring bankruptcy by the time the couple got the email. No one was even answering the phones at IAC it's such a disappointment. And that year you want to be able to blame somebody but. I came calling yell at somebody. Precedent sang there. From me. Secondly it was just. This doesn't make any sense. The 151000 dollars they paid that they may never get back just the tip of the iceberg. There's the emotional roller coaster their parents and families have been through there's fans who threw countless fundraisers for them. Then there's that thousands of other families nationwide. Both waiting to adopt and those waiting to be adopted. What happens to those chills in the Stanley's who did match. Four correspondent might have been talking to a counselor to try to get help. And now they have nobody to call IAC in a statement saying quote we are extremely sorry we have to end IAC 34 year legacy in this matter. Meanwhile what this couple says they really lost. Is something more valuable than money or time. They've lost trust we weren't desperate to become parents. He will believe anything in that tests for Haitian in mount Sinai so fond of Kim channel seven Eyewitness News.

