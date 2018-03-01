-
Now Playing: Canine finds biggest dog park on soccer field
-
Now Playing: 'Grandpa' hilariously babysits daughter's dog
-
Now Playing: This police dog does pushups with his officers
-
Now Playing: Trash collectors surprise neighborhood dog with Christmas gift
-
Now Playing: Adorable dog gets a little too excited
-
Now Playing: Florida toddler stunned by sight of first snowfall
-
Now Playing: Monster storm batters entire East Coast
-
Now Playing: Swatting call leads to an innocent man being killed
-
Now Playing: It's the biggest day of return shipping after Christmas
-
Now Playing: Terry Miles identified as person of interest in case of missing 2 sisters from Texas
-
Now Playing: Students help foundation reach $1 million for medical research
-
Now Playing: Missing sisters thought to be in Colorado with man of interest in mother's death
-
Now Playing: Manafort sues DOJ, Rosenstein, Mueller
-
Now Playing: Winter storm slams Southeast, forecast to explode as 'bomb cyclone' in Northeast
-
Now Playing: Fire reported at Clintons' Chappaqua, New York, property
-
Now Playing: 'The Briefing Room': Bannon bombshell, Congress' 2018 to-do list and more
-
Now Playing: Robber tries to shoot his way out of store after staff lock him inside
-
Now Playing: Snow falls in Florida as winter storm hits area
-
Now Playing: Manager gifted new guitar after losing his during Hurricane Harvey
-
Now Playing: What is a 'bomb cyclone'?