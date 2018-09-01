Aerial view shows aftermath of deadly flooding and mudslides in California

More
Over a dozen people are dead from weather-related incidents.
3:00 | 01/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Aerial view shows aftermath of deadly flooding and mudslides in California
I. Okay. Look. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52248143,"title":"Aerial view shows aftermath of deadly flooding and mudslides in California","duration":"3:00","description":"Over a dozen people are dead from weather-related incidents.","url":"/US/video/aerial-view-shows-aftermath-deadly-flooding-mudslides-california-52248143","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.