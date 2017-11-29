Transcript for Air Force review finds 'several dozen' more cases like Texas church shooter

A review has found several dozen more cases in which air force failed to tell the FBI about criminal convictions of airmen. That review was started after the Texas church massacre in which. 26 people were killed the gunman was a former airman who was convicted in a domestic violence case. Air force and didn't report his conviction to the FBI which could have updated its database for gun purchase background checks. At a service is blaming training and compliance measures for its failure to report those cases. And the family that lost nine members in that Texas church attack. I filed wrongful deaths claims the Holcomb family is blaming institutional failures by the Defense Department and the air force for the deaths of their loved ones. There's no word on the amount of damage as the families seeking.

