Air Force Test-Launches Missile From California

More
Air Force says unarmed Minuteman 3 missile was launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in the latest test of the intercontinental system.
0:38 | 02/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Air Force Test-Launches Missile From California
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45396596,"title":"Air Force Test-Launches Missile From California","duration":"0:38","description":"Air Force says unarmed Minuteman 3 missile was launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in the latest test of the intercontinental system.","url":"/US/video/air-force-test-launches-missile-california-45396596","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.