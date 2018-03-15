Transcript for Airbnb guest accused of throwing wild house party that caused over $18,000 in damages

Because you're walking remind our. February 2 was supposed to be just a one night stay for one college student but the air BB hosted this house and west wildwood drive listed Pedro avenue. Says it turned out to be a night of destruction. The gut feeling red flags that I did not listen to and it have. Biting me in the butt. Jose McGovern says hundreds it'd opener two bedroom one bathroom sort term rental property of bentonite. She says they calls almost 20000 dollars in damage. It would take to jello shots and I don't know they look like they were smashing and against the law think they had no respect the problem. Her homeowners' series did covered this type of damage most homeowners renters is serious still cover commercial business all the property. So she turned to Ambien beat which offers be one million dollar host guarantee. The company's web site states most cases are resolved within a week of submission depending on the severity of the case McGovern says her case felon this year's. I call there Amy and I said this is what's happening. I need you to help me out what should I do. Today the company did respond to big government picture yeah yeah. Now McGovern world's other hosts to be warned in the future. British trying to round two and named more responsible. Way I guess I hope I've learned my lesson.

