Transcript for Aircraft Carrying Miami Heat Slides on Snowy Taxiway

We're back with a plane emergency that's rattling some nerves for members of the NBA's Miami Heat their charter flight. Went into a slide on the runway after landing in Milwaukee last night no one was injured. The plane stayed on the pavement there are reports say they airliner was towed to safety the incidence is reportedly reportedly being blamed on icy runway. Six Volkswagen executives are facing criminal charges in connection with the company's emissions scandal. In a settlement with the Justice Department the company has also pleaded guilty to three criminal charges and we'll pay a four point three billion dollar penalty. That's in addition to the fifteen billion dollar civil settlement Volkswagen agreed to with the government and Volkswagen customers.

