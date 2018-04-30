Transcript for Here's how airport first responders handle tarmac fires

It's a terrifying ordeal. A jetliner. Passengers fleeing partisan airport prepare. David relief let's get you up to speed. Start speculating on little but it. We have a fire Everett deeply aren't speculating. Las Vegas one of a handful of serious fires. In the past three years. He's likely keep them to capacity that it did not place. While these fires may be rare airport firefighters are on alert every day ready for the big. That large aircraft mock up in a fire pit at the Dallas airport gives firefighters a real life experience. One challenge fuel could lead from the thinks of the way. Spreading the flames underneath the jet. Peter real situation firefighters are required to reach a burning aircraft in less than three minutes as the man who's in charge of firefighting at this airport business training critical feel this is absolutely critical it's necessary. Trucks are the first line of attack. Looking to make up pathway for passengers heading down emergency slides. The first thing I want you guys to coach from Jones that quarter or forgiving the passengers the best possible. Chance to survive. Firefighters from 44 states and 44 countries come here to Dallas to train. We suited up to get an up close feel for the heat and fire around the aircraft. Time is critical for these firefighters this kind of blaze that burned through a fuselage. It just ninety seconds temperatures of up to 2000 degrees. One of the trainers Chuck Noll. Syria is helping other firefighters faced the jet crash his first day on the job 21 years ago. You pray every day. Hoping you'll never have that the players feel that's absolutely right but never see another plane crash slung them live. They if it happens we're prepared. In the end. Firefighters hope in a real emergency bumps and bruises not burns will be the worst of the injuries. And now you're up to speed attack on David Curley in Dallas.

