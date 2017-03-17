Transcript for Airport security officer hailed a hero for thwarting man's apparent suicide attempt

Well turning out it was CNET one of the nation's busiest airports that could have ended tragically. Men acting erratically at LA acts was saved by a fast acting. Security officer. Here's ABC's Alex Stone. In this surveillance video from LA acts obtained exclusively by ABC news had 25 year old distraught man can be seen on a pedestrian bridge sixty feet above the main level inside the Tom Bradley international terminal one leg over a railing police say ready to jump. But forty year old airport security officer John sublease was in the right place at the right time somebody some demanding grabbed dumb pulling them from the railing. Police say the man refused to speak then jumped back to his feet in trying to get over the railing again that's when Sibley east wrestled under the ground. The man was uninjured and put on a mental health holds the lease is being credited with saving his life jumping into action money saw a man in trouble. Alex stony ABC news Los Angeles our thanks Alex there an LA.

