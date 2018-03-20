Transcript for Alabamans keep the faith after a tornado destroys their church

I'm Steve mostly sunny we are in Jacksonville Alabama town that was hit especially hard by what is clearly a tornado. That came through last night on standing right now in front of the West Point Baptist Church. This is what's left of the church this morning looks like a tornado carved. A hole right through the center of this these are pews that were lined up in front of the sanctuary. And what's kind of really interesting is if you look real closely. You can see that game. It's always amazing what sort of left behind there are still hymnal song books that are sitting in that in the news. That are touched were told they were doing some work on this and that they were expanding that your. And so this happen and it really poured. Time and I'm I gotta say there was one woman who we talk would hear who called this and the devils storm. Call this double storm but said that white. They didn't do one thing it didn't do. Is it didn't take away the doors to this church doors to God's church they still walk in they very much plan to rebuild. But when should come in below. How are you. What do you think. What do you think about all this. It's great. Where was this group. No low four four. Is a good thing. Because counties there was someone here. News left. When the storm. Ends she left and got to higher ground is sort of circular and whether or so. He was the so what are you guys have way finding. You Apple's now I'm wonderful. So this which which handles this is the few Bobble this old him. This is about nine Campbell this is not what Hitler and views this is probably want to about it the animal and but you're looking for many of these shootings well I was looking and we also in every feud that was a little that was to him knows I have on the back. The U against the little black. Bobble and I was looking for one of those black gobbles them models. I told you something a second ago that I just repeated because I think it's such a wonderful thing. Wonderful way to describe this was this was the double storm. Absolutely. Bought. God's people had had no. You can't stop God's people from going blue dogs house. In his those blissful hours. Got stopped in. Taken at all. You play any favors. Here in either. That's true you guys were expanding. Yes I wish I had to expand our parking lots as our church has been growing. And by. We hit checking down the arsenic it was here. And we were not using it anymore so we made parking so we. Bill this week just after this is just been started is about two weeks because that park was fully accepted. And so even not sending not this area school because this stuff published I'll have an action suffers that night. And sunrise to bury you and back there wasn't a bus barn we haven't it's it's not at church rightness or some where else. So that's probably okay that we had turned the bus Spartan. The man of our church worked. Diligently. To get that bus barn turned into a youth. Worship center and so I admit their news two or three Sundays. And stones now. Well it's good that notice her. That's mine that lives or didn't answer and when we had a house well I'm interest both Sunday. Sunday morning Sunday night so we are sorry god is still good he is still linkage. Well. What was heard all was killed. You know you people had to be hospitalized and I was. It just. I've been trying to that haven't heard that missing about fifty buildings. Were damaged. And a handful like this when destroy. Mom but the school coming up the school apparently. Buildings over there are really really strong. Didn't have any of the damage that we saw some song. I'm really now we don't know about the script is so much about the college is now on lobbed buildings were needed. You know weapon so I really don't know. We actually have a some property of that why would got to get to. And with we get to. Some that are my folks pick it up the roads blocked off while they're doing. What's the most important thing you want me to tell people across the country. There's one god. And he is father. Of our savior and lord Jesus Christ. And he is still in control. And he's still good and he always will be his promise never fails. And Easter Sunday is coming up. And award arose that day. And at this world sink. Jesus Christ. And ask god. The world would be much better place with cost a lot of the scene and then. Terror that's going on in schools and everything else in the world with seek out Jesus Christ. That's coming out. He gets to sit them to guess that these hard times but he guesses do everyday little. Problems that people don't even think about. You know I knew when he's having a bad day you can always turn to Jesus and crying and thank you may god for everything I did volume. They with a grateful heart. Do you think always something to be right for parts of people can't get past the negativity. To found something to be grateful. There's always be grateful he's got so did. And in this case it's like the storm expect you can rebuild that's what he's. This might play. Let me get this. Lot. Part of your life. Because it's fair and it cemetery. Shook his head start at just. They look it was a pleasure meeting saying cancer here's. Glory days Gloria Boozer thank you so much eliminated now. That you something tell me. Along those doors. They can't I will give respect to outback. It's pleasantly backing all right but it would. If god. Bridge imported cheese products. Or you. Believe me. Good morning. It's your turn your life long term. Publisher Paul Kelly. Thanks for details. We've not been had six livelihood it's somewhere. Well we're wishing. I'm doing something she told me to do she wanted to point she says that the double storm. Did not take the doors. Where that is they pull in here right. Some. The show how people. And it looks like from there until it. Okay there. The move. How are you. So yeah this people is gone this people to this church is gone. We don't know where it is. But this is what's kind of crazy. The entrance to the church. They had a big service here on Sunday. Financial burden for some is coming. And here's what looks like. It looks like it came this way. I mean this way you can see that's the wall. Walking down. The wind was pushing everything that way. There that you didn't push that way pushed out or that wall. There was. A walkway that's over there. The government's theory. We Kagan in the middle of the night was dark and we could see the uproot trees. We could see. A few homes that. Had been hit by trees nothing quite as extensive as this as this this appears to be really worse. The school down the street there's downed power lines down there. And few buildings it took a bit of water. But for the most part this action absent looks worse than. And it is good that the person who was here got out time. Safety. What you know now is process people. One that's Matt. Now they begin looking for those little pieces of little things that means so much that. No one has thought about it for now aside intense. Immeasurable value. In just a simple and but it's going to be cleanup day for most of the people here. The authorities tell us that they were working through the night to free some people who were trapped in their homes. With some with tree limbs lots of people. As the daylight. To use only going to be able to and confirmed that there are no fatalities so far that Peterson. Some. In Jacksonville.

