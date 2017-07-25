Alaskan fishing boat captain leaps into frigid sea to save crew after capsizing

A fishing boat captain jumped into cold, choppy waters to save two of his crew members after their vessel capsized off the Alaska coast.
0:53 | 07/25/17

Alaskan fishing boat captain leaps into frigid sea to save crew after capsizing

