{"id":48850490,"title":"Alaskan fishing boat captain leaps into frigid sea to save crew after capsizing","duration":"0:53","description":"A fishing boat captain jumped into cold, choppy waters to save two of his crew members after their vessel capsized off the Alaska coast.","url":"/US/video/alaskan-fishing-boat-captain-leaps-frigid-sea-save-48850490","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}