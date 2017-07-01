-
Now Playing: Suspect Identified in Fatal Shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport
-
Now Playing: Fort Lauderdale Suspect's Motive Remains a Mystery
-
Now Playing: Fort Lauderdale Airport Shootings Leaves At Least 5 Dead
-
Now Playing: Alleged Gunman Esteban Santiago Arrives at Broward County Jail
-
Now Playing: How Scientology Critic Finally Left the Church: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Ex-Scientologist Says He Was Asked Profane Questions as Minor in Training: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Anti-Scientologist Crusader Seems to Declare a Truce: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Ex-Scientology Officials Say Church Head Struck Staff: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Leah Remini on Her New Anti-Scientology Attack: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Leah Remini Hopes More Ex-Scientologists Come Forward: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Shooting at Ft. Lauderdale Airport Leaves 5 Dead, 8 Injured
-
Now Playing: Ft. Lauderdale Airport Shooter Checked His Weapon During His Flight
-
Now Playing: Deadly Winter Storm Gripping Half the Country
-
Now Playing: Miracle Baby Survives Plane Crash That Took the Life of His Father; Mother in Critical Condition
-
Now Playing: Bail Denied for 4 Suspects in Alleged Facebook Torture Video
-
Now Playing: Cashier Makes Day of Boy With Cerebral Palsy
-
Now Playing: 5 Fatalities in Shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport
-
Now Playing: Details Released in Connection to the Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting
-
Now Playing: 4 Suspects in Chicago Facebook Live Attack Charged With Hate Crimes
-
Now Playing: 7-Year-Old Saves Baby Sister's Life After Stray Bullet Strikes Family's Car