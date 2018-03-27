Transcript for 2 allegedly stole from Parkland memorial: Sheriff

Defending himself in court talking to the judge Michael Kennedy explains. He's being charged with disfiguring two minute. I that our options at this age. Now. But what they say the case. Are at or. He's referring to the memorial at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas high. Or the judge not buying his legal argument though deputies at Kennedy and Caro O'Neill here. We're caught stealing from that memorial honoring those lives lost in this town in Douglas shooting. The report says a witness spotted until freeing plaques and taking Teddy bears. Police went to investigate and found quote several items from the memorial were in the defendants rear seat including Teddy bears plaques and pin wheels. The defendant's vehicle was parked in the roadway this happen late Sunday night outside stone Douglass high. Kennedy insisting no matter what you think he's technically break the law August 37 year old never dressing they'll. Why he was allegedly taking the items in the first place.

