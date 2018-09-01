Alligators survive winter chill beneath the ice

More
Video shows the large reptiles poking their noses through the ice in North Carolina.
0:54 | 01/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Alligators survive winter chill beneath the ice
Who finished.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52232996,"title":"Alligators survive winter chill beneath the ice","duration":"0:54","description":"Video shows the large reptiles poking their noses through the ice in North Carolina.","url":"/US/video/alligators-survive-winter-chill-beneath-ice-52232996","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.