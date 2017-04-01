American Airlines Jet Has 3rd Fume Incident in 3 Months

More than half a dozen flight attendants were hospitalized due to headaches.
0:42 | 01/04/17

Comments
Now to an American Airlines jet which is undergoing what's described as a thawra maintenance inspection this is after third few related incident in three months. The latest happened Monday in cat in Florida. Eight flight attendants were treated in Orlando after complaining of headaches caused by an older in the cabin the same Airbus A 330 experience to other. Older issues in November. Don't wait any longer to get your flu shot the CDC reports there's already a spike in cases in several southern states in Iowa and a few other places. There's also been a flu related death reported in northern California. Six about two weeks for the vaccines take effect and experts say the nasal vaccine doesn't work very well so they advised to go with the shot.

