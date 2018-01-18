American Airlines passengers shown bracing for impact in emergency landing

Passengers on the American Airlines flight were uninjured in the hard landing.
0:24 | 01/18/18

Transcript for American Airlines passengers shown bracing for impact in emergency landing
We expect to evacuate near ground quickly and safety of playing evacuate. Tense moments inside this commuter jet operated by American Airlines as the crew prepared for an emergency landing in Dallas. All of this because of smoke in that cockpit. Passengers were told to brace they eventually landed safely with smoke was blamed on a problem with a fan.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

