-
Now Playing: Inside the Museum of Ice Cream in LA
-
Now Playing: Tour a Boeing 747 at the Delta Flight Museum
-
Now Playing: Getting Fit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art
-
Now Playing: Inside Choco-Story New York, Jacques Torres' chocolate museum
-
Now Playing: A celebration of the 150th anniversary of Frank Lloyd Wright's birth at the Guggenheim Museum
-
Now Playing: Whoopi Goldberg gives Syrian refugee family a tour of New York
-
Now Playing: Highlights From the Grand Opening of the Smithsonian's African American Museum of History and Culture
-
Now Playing: What it's like at the American Museum of Natural History's 'A Night at the Museum' sleepover
-
Now Playing: Fidget spinner catches on flames
-
Now Playing: Gunman goes on rampage at NYC hospital
-
Now Playing: Father created sting to catch alleged predator targeting his daughter
-
Now Playing: These women are proving age is just a number
-
Now Playing: Fireworks capital of America: New Castle, Pa.
-
Now Playing: Several shot at NYC hospital, shooter confirmed dead
-
Now Playing: 'Real Live': 'Bey-4-mation'
-
Now Playing: New York hospital shooter identified as former doctor
-
Now Playing: Shooter confirmed dead following incident at New York hospital
-
Now Playing: Coast Guard rescues 4 adults, 1 child from overturned boat
-
Now Playing: Senior citizen couple's engagement photos prove true love can happen later in life
-
Now Playing: Camera captures baby birds hatching