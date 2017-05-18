Judge orders prosecutors to charge Amtrak engineer in crash A Philadelphia judge has ordered prosecutors to criminally charge the speeding Amtrak engineer involved in a derailment that killed eight people and injured about 200.

Amtrak Train Crash a 'Disastrous Mess,' Philadelphia Mayor Says Federal investigators will visit the site of an Amtrak crash in northeast Philadelphia this morning, trying to uncover the cause of a train derailment responsible for at least six deaths.