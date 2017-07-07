Apparent hostage situation underway at Atlanta-area Wells Fargo

More
Authorities are at the scene of an apparent hostage situation at a Wells Fargo bank in Marietta, Georgia, near Atlanta.
0:39 | 07/07/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Apparent hostage situation underway at Atlanta-area Wells Fargo
Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48503480,"title":"Apparent hostage situation underway at Atlanta-area Wells Fargo","duration":"0:39","description":"Authorities are at the scene of an apparent hostage situation at a Wells Fargo bank in Marietta, Georgia, near Atlanta.","url":"/US/video/apparent-hostage-situation-underway-atlanta-area-wells-fargo-48503480","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.