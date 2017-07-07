Now Playing: 1 dead, 8 injured in shooting at 'gender reveal' party in Cincinnati-area home

Now Playing: Teen camp staffer said he woke to a bear biting his head

Now Playing: Delta flight returns to Seattle after passenger assaults flight attendant, injuring 2

Now Playing: NJ Transit train derails at NYC's Penn Station

Now Playing: Georgia woman fatally stabs husband, 4 children, police say

Now Playing: Whale trapped in Cape Cod harbor

Now Playing: Apparent hostage situation underway at Atlanta-area Wells Fargo

Now Playing: Woman accused of killing her children, husband poses for pictures at court appearance

Now Playing: Employees released from standoff at Georgia bank; suspect remains inside

Now Playing: Senator impostor tries to see Ivanka at Trump Tower: Police

Now Playing: 'Star Wars' vs. 'Star Trek' argument ends in assault, arrest

Now Playing: Milwaukee cop jumps into lagoon to save struggling dog

Now Playing: Wind flips trampoline onto SUV

Now Playing: Inside the National Building Museum's new summer installation 'Hive'

Now Playing: Police: Georgia woman charged after leaving dogs in hot car

Now Playing: Mystery surrounds death of National Guard member overseas

Now Playing: What's next for NYPD's newest recruits

Now Playing: Cop slain while on duty in the Bronx

Now Playing: NYPD swears in over 500 new recruits