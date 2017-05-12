Transcript for Former 'Apprentice' contestant in court against Trump today

Contestant number should the reality show the apprentice was in lower Manhattan. In court today as part of a defamation lawsuit against president trop summer reservists accuse his president trump up kissing and grabbing her in 2007. Service is suing the president for public comment he made after she announced allegations against him. President trump has denied all of the accusations of sexual misconduct his lawyers are now trying to fight to keep them off the stamps.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.