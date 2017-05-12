Former 'Apprentice' contestant in court against Trump today

More
Summer Zervos was a former contestant on "The Apprentice."
3:00 | 12/05/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former 'Apprentice' contestant in court against Trump today
Contestant number should the reality show the apprentice was in lower Manhattan. In court today as part of a defamation lawsuit against president trop summer reservists accuse his president trump up kissing and grabbing her in 2007. Service is suing the president for public comment he made after she announced allegations against him. President trump has denied all of the accusations of sexual misconduct his lawyers are now trying to fight to keep them off the stamps.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51598892,"title":"Former 'Apprentice' contestant in court against Trump today","duration":"3:00","description":"Summer Zervos was a former contestant on \"The Apprentice.\" ","url":"/US/video/apprentice-contestant-court-trump-today-51598892","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.