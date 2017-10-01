Transcript for Argument Over Grilled Cheese Sandwich Leads to Armed Standoff With Police

Court documents describe what led up to a three hour standoff Sunday night in Dunn doc. Then afternoon Daniel black wells' wife teenage daughter and her two friends came home from grocery shopping his wife asked for help unloading groceries. And they started arguing these ethically and when she took a bite of his grilled cheese sandwich. In a fit every eat he went down of their basement where she found an hour later lying on the floor holding a shotgun. Any nation strapped to his body and other guns lying around him and a fanatic about it neighbors say Blackwell had drunken tirades before. At this time was more serious each of the union his his wide lapels accent she heard a gunshot. Went back downstairs and Blackwell said it was a firecracker. She went upstairs and told kids to leave because black while quote. Was going crazy. Blackwell came upstairs to ask if anyone called the police they were settlement. He went back down to the basement. Then Blackwell shot three times to the floor almost hitting his wife. She said he could hear her walking through the kitchen. And we aiming for her then she indicated that left the apartment mean that's the locally at Angel in his opening of his plea most in the basement to two hours down this mother of two young police barricaded themselves. In their basement after the first shot was fired in the outing but I like an she said Blackwell yelled at officers. I don't care about anything. I ain't 55 years old shoot me around 9 o'clock officers entered the house and arrested Blackwell.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.