Transcript for Arizona Air National Guard F-16 crashes, pilot killed

Breaking overnight at training mission involving an F sixteen fighter jet from the Arizona Air National Guard. At a fatal and the jet was flying over southeastern Arizona when the crash took place killing the pilot. It's not clear what caused the plane to go down the air force is now investigating. A woman who was allegedly kidnapped by her ex boyfriend nearly a week ago in California is now have back safely wither family. Police say 52 year old Joseph pets lived up to at Virginia Paris after she left work last Friday he was arrested without incident last night in Las Vegas. Paris was left to the Nevada hotel on Monday had soul is now charged with kidnapping he's being held on a million dollars bomb.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.