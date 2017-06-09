-
Now Playing: Good Samaritans stop swerving driver on Florida road
-
Now Playing: Rainstorms a 'mixed blessing' for California firefighters
-
Now Playing: Utah nurse who was arrested says officer was on a 'warpath'
-
Now Playing: Woman allegedly kidnapped by ex-boyfriend found in Nevada, suspect sought
-
Now Playing: 'Truth and Lies: The Murder of Laci Peterson' airs Thursday, Sept. 14, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC
-
Now Playing: Oct. 15, 2012: Thousands of Dreamers line up to apply for DACA
-
Now Playing: Famous Mother Teresa quotes
-
Now Playing: Death penalty possible for man who told 911 he thought he killed wife after taking too much cold medicine
-
Now Playing: Dozens arrested at DACA protest at Trump Tower
-
Now Playing: State of emergency declared in Puerto Rico as Hurricane Irma strengthens
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Irma strengthens to Category 5
-
Now Playing: SUV plows into NY laundromat
-
Now Playing: Evacuation zone lifted around Texas chemical plant
-
Now Playing: Temple student died from blunt trauma, strangulation: Coroner
-
Now Playing: Frightened kitty rescued from Boston tunnel
-
Now Playing: Salt Lake City nurse arrested for refusing request for patient's blood
-
Now Playing: Involuntary manslaughter charges dropped in Penn State frat case
-
Now Playing: What is DACA?
-
Now Playing: Big alligator removed from hurricane-damaged home
-
Now Playing: Horse rescued from Texas floodwaters