Transcript for Arizona border town describes impact of Trump's wall

My family's been here 120 years. I've been here 61 years. And my whole life. When you look in the background that's a San Jose mountain and that's what our ranches named after him. When my great grandparents came there wasn't a border airs on it was a territory. There's the border there were those drugs that are. You're looking at the replacement Walden is style eighteenth street. That wall is three feet in on American soil. Actual borders three beats out there when when you look at that. It changes the whole dynamics of what I've seen in my lifetime. Even looking at the tenth wallet it's a lot. We're and I heard Donald Trump announcing that he was thinking of running for president. And talked about what was happening on the southern border. I liked him. From then on and I I was supportive of him. What he said about Mexico. What he said the problems were with the illegal immigration is reality. We live here somebody that lives in Iowa might not see it like we do every day. But it's a huge. Douglas has. It's a small town. It's a border town it's just an American side. Of what but if dot. The border on how the kids it was like a Twin Cities. A lot of the families. Here and others are from all. And it's always been practiced for people to work over there live here or work here and able and there. There is a lot to be sure. The blending of cultures like the Mexican culture man but he angle culture. That happens along the border so we mix those two together and you have a place like this. The most. Humanitarian. Disgrace is we've had fourteen dead bodies on the ranch in in this isn't very remote. In a table and a half mile stretch of border that's what we've expired. Of the he would you talked about it 2000 mile border with Mexico what do you think is that there is places on the southern border. A wall would be useful. But our experience here on our rented it hasn't been. Functional because there isn't enough agents but for all. This fence. So what does divide. So what does do some protecting there's ways they've got in through this you are agents are through the fence. They can throw stuff through the wall something mobile wall that solid. Makes a lot more cents. We are asked constantly if this wall is enough. But I think it's again taking the focus of the entire immigration plan that president from the saying he's not saying just the wall he Seymour technology he same origin. There's obviously. A vast area here border. But there are certain areas that are protected better and others as you go further outside. The actual city limits there's areas where you have a change in the fans who turns into Normandy barriers. This is one of the major corridors for drugs entering the country to high risk game its agents that to put their lives on the line every day. You close your door and act because. You care about the people in said house. You don't closer to an act because it's a few blocks. I definitely do question the extent of the policy for those that are crossing legally is there going to be a limit that they're going to be see some kind of lid as far as how many times a person can crops if there are students who. Live may be part time in Mexico and part time here and they commute also become useful sometimes is that going to be an issue dean she'd gotten alike are down. You know you fill out a different ways about it. I tend to think that the construction of the wall is not only eight policy. Issues I think that it definitely is a racially. Now whether people want it and editor that is what it is. Being an American citizen I do think that Americans but first black I don't know how somebody can logically argue. Truly. Especially based on history. South that the construction of this law is not be racial thing. I voted for trump. I'm not afraid fair. I've been called racist. Called a womanizer had been called pretty much everything that people are calling trump. I'm neither one of those we welcome people that likable here they wanna work. My parents are are migrants my grandparents were migrants they did the right way. I'm what suggest my country how are secure border. The borders about I'd say a thousand yards from my business here. You can hear gunshots you can hear car chases you can hear the cylinders foreigners sending drugs over here. Professor we had before was a joke. This one is still a joke we need something higher something more secure will be more agents. We need more laws we've got to stop illegal immigration that's my point. If people fee say this because I don't like people from Mexico that's not what times. I'd mired. It's just not missing and we have to take careful we have here. I don't want people that don't live here think the Bork justice. It's probably know what they think it is. People come across its border to see their family. And their legal interest in the English actually from New York city's water. They come across our border. Through this whole group. There the world along. And there's only positives to be gained much. Others our economy here this can be pimps goksel what shall fish tale as it. The Mexican citizen. Or Mexico come across that border here so if you choke that. Why politics. Rule water. All this. Walt fix the deficit. The wall fix trade. The wall is only a security device. So from a security standpoint. We need all. Ten years ago would have said. Knows that affect our fault that CMX missile war but now times have changed mr. Crowe. Needs to be a little portion should do when he tweets and talks don't. Being mistaken here and think like. I'm willing to tolerate him because he shares things that I like to hear. Maybe because he's a Smart he surround itself with more maybe he'll listen to people like me it really no story home. And tell it like it is. You cannot have one fix for the southern border. Every geographic area. On the borders got a different problems different solution to fix it. But the bottom line is if he would enforce immigration laws that is one ticket that'll fit everything. And we have never done that either. I'm hopeful. Donald Trump's administration take care.

