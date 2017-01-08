Transcript for Arizona landscaper killed in bee attack

This is one of the times where thousands of bees poured out from Monday morning attacking a landscaper at this home. The beekeeper who are with the colony estimates the man was stung three to 5000 times. Despite firefighters working to save him. The man died at the home. Drexel heights fire says five of its firefighter suffered stings when they first arrived. And as they sprayed foam on the hives to kill these beasts. By mid morning dead and dying bees covered the street the beekeeper who remove the Hyde told me that these are extremely aggressive this time of year. That's why were our cars right now because even for hours after the beat Cuba bluff and the firefighters loved. People here were warned to stay in sign so they don't get attacked. An older man who lives at the home was attacked and rushed to the hospital firefighters expect him to be okay. The other landscaper was also injured but refused treatment it's not know what the two men were doing just before the attack happened. Beekeepers say this time extends about five feet into the eves of the porch. And it weighs about 150. Counts. They say it's possible it and the other hive had been their for about six months and bees were making honey. Which they aggressively defend. Canada and K nine on your side.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.