Transcript for Arkansas carries out first execution since 2005

We begin with breaking news in Arkansas the state executioner win back to work overnight. For the first time in over a decade in this state ignored criticism for its plan to carry out several executions by the end of this month. The deli scene there scene there was executed it just before midnight as his death warrant was about to expire. ABCs on your bachus with the latest. Arkansas inmate put to death. Earlier this afternoon look dale leads received as his last meal request. Communion. His attorneys making one last push to save his life filing a civil rights lawsuit to prove his innocence but to no avail. These are losses mean filed. A cents to delayed the executions the lawful executions of these individuals who have been convicted factories. Absolutely heinous crimes Lindell les execution was on hold due to a temporary restraining order on the State's use of a growing EM brawl night one of the three drugs used in the lethal injection protocol. Medical supplier may tests in claimed the state purchase the drugs last year under false pretense days without saying it would be used in executions. Lee is just one of eight and made scheduled to be put to death in Arkansas this month. State officials actually expedited execution timeline because another one of the lethal injection drugs is set to expire at the end of April. Then back and forth legal battle now ending with Lee's death as those other death row inmates wait to learn their fate. This is the first time in twelve years that an inmate has been executed in Arkansas. Don you back is ABC news Los Angeles.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.