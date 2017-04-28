Transcript for Arkansas executes 4th prisoner in 8 days as lethal injection drug nears expiration

The state of Arkansas has executed its fourth inmate in just eight days. Chris officials announced or pronounced rather Kenneth Williams dead late last night shortly after they administered a lethal injection. The state says it scheduled the eight executions during this compressed time period before one of its lethal injection drugs. Was set to expire on Sunday. And more US troops will be heading to Afghanistan this summer the army is set to deploy 15100 new troops to assist the US backed government. That happens amid attacks from both ice his and the Taliban. The US presently has 8500 military personnel in Afghanistan and just yesterday two army Rangers were killed there.

