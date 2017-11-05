Transcript for Armed police engaged in ongoing deadly standoff in Trenton

Police using it aren't leading with 35 year old suspect it come out of house and the eight old definitely stand up. You think by now something would be done in Munich to do something neighbors are evacuating the area after a little progress overnight. Many of them heard gunfire early Wednesday morning as police attempted to serve rewards. And tightly Greece allegedly started shooting from inside the house. Officers hid behind cars but it isn't old man standing outside the house was shot in Kiel. It's the officers were backing added a house under fire. Suspect continued to fire. During which time. An individual outside of the residence was struck by gunfire and his deceased. Three police officers also hurt but released from the hospital negotiations lasted three night using here expect. Down two hours nearby homes even sending in a robot with itself and it tends to eat grease into surrendering. His pupils small money is an idea I'm right there. Much has changed overnight police say the goal is still again Reese to surrender they Lang it's hurts I'm out. And it offered help and he comes at a house. Annaly rally ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.