Transcript for Arrest in deadly package bomb explosion

But first I we have breaking news to tell you about a month after a package exploded and killed an innocent man in Queens. Police now making an arrest but he never won at 5 o'clock idol that are in for Sade. And I'm Diana Williams just a few minutes ago police released new information about the suspect and his motive. The suspect arrested in Brooklyn this afternoon he's charged with the murder of George ray who died when he opened the package that would just sitting on his porch inside that package was a bomb. Cops now revealing ray was not the intended target Eyewitness News reporter Tim Fleischer live at East Flatbush with the latest forced him. And Diana abilities hit the scene for you here on east 43 street and East Flatbush. Right now police have shut down this street in their working a house about mid block there they are now looking for explosive material they have found chemicals they have also found some bomb making components. This is as a result of a joint NYPD FBI raid that took place this afternoon. The suspect a 37 year old Victor Kingsley. Was taken into custody as seen from news copter seven is brought out on a structure we do not know the extent of his injuries. He is under arrest Eyewitness News has learned that he is a suspect in the July he incident last year. In which Springfield gardens where 73 year old landlord George raid open the package which then exploded. He was severely burned and later died from his injuries a package that sitting outside the apartment building for several days. And as of now. They have made the arrest and they are going through this house meticulously looking for chemicals and they've also found some bomb making components but police also now reveal. This new twist in this case. George ray was not the intended target. He intended target was in new York city police officer who mister Kingsley thought lived there he did not live there. The cylinder I ED was addressed to lose to this police officer we believe the ID was retaliatory for arrest. Of Kingsley in January 2014. Again a police officer was the target of this. Alleged act and that mr. ray the landlord the city three year old landlord who died he than becomes an innocent victim. Right now in police behind me they're working through his house meticulous lead they say they have a search warrant. We have a lot of items they're looking for and this is going to take quite some time district will be shut down for hours. Reporting live in East Flatbush to Pletcher. Channel similar issues.

