Arrest made in Savannah shootings, car crash that killed 3

Savannah's downtown historic district erupted into chaos early Wednesday after gunfire wounded three people in a popular nightlife district, leading to a police chase in which a fleeing vehicle crashed and killed three others.
0:14 | 07/05/17

Comments
As a result of the crash one pedestrian was killed and five other pedestrian sustained nonlife threatening injuries. Few people in the perpetrators car were killed in the crash.

