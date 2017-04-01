Transcript for 4 Arrested in Connection With Assault Video Posted Online

It's that you know it makes you wonder. What would make individuals treats in my mind that a video disturbing most of it has to be blurred out a man beaten and tortured in Chicago the alleged attackers streaming the incident on FaceBook lie and a cop for twenty years and out. Obscene things that. You shouldn't see. And lifetime and it still amazes me. Now you still see things that these huge election so for people are in custody in connection with the video. Police an adult man would mental health challenges is believed to be the victim. He was found walking around the city's west side disoriented. He was traumatized fairly. Good. Sad and it's also tonight from come down enough to talk to us. The video shows him bound his clothes and hair cut the people around him shouting sometimes using racial slurs and look at that video they would tennis. Just stupidity. Brian Clark ABC news New York.

