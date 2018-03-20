The assassination of MLK: The basics

More
Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated in the evening on April 4, 1968 at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee.
1:06 | 03/20/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The assassination of MLK: The basics
Okay. Okay. Yeah yeah. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53858786,"title":"The assassination of MLK: The basics","duration":"1:06","description":"Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated in the evening on April 4, 1968 at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee.","url":"/US/video/assassination-mlk-basics-53858786","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.