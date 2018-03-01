Georgia woman defends her dogs from attacking owl

Deborah Johnson told ABC-affiliate in Atlanta WSB that she was letting her two dachshunds go outside this weekend when she said the large owl swooped in and started attacking one of the dogs.
0:27 | 01/03/18

Transcript for Georgia woman defends her dogs from attacking owl
Woman in Georgia is sharing details of scary encounter with and now Deborah Johnson says her to dash sounds. We're in the yard when the birds swooped in and counts on one of the dogs. Johnson says AL was several feet tall when she tried to protect her that they Al moved in to attack her. Johnson says though I'll knocked her down on the ground she kicked and screamed trying to escape finally a man comes out of the house and shoot the bird away. For advertise there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

