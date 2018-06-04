Transcript for Aunt of Menendez brothers says 'they deserve to be set free'

I don't think he was a crime. It is a crime. A by. Statement. But being healed from fear. They failed that they would be killed if they did in Q that's my own personal opinion I think that they were just Connie can. I need it since I was feeling. Because I do know that after they kill them both sat down cry. The cry for us it's marvelous that there to gain these Maez that there able to. Look at each other and love each other and remember. That they have their Africa in each other. Because when you don't have it some your buddy somebody with you you wonder who they remember me. My joy would be that they would be set free. That they would be able to be human beings and in normal basis and not behind what bars. Have been behind bars many many years. I would love to see that free.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.