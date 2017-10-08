'Australia's strongest man' pulls NYPD vehicles

More
Cmdr. Grant Edwards pulls two NYPD vehicles weighing 70,000 pounds to raise awareness about mental health.
1:08 | 08/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Australia's strongest man' pulls NYPD vehicles
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49133264,"title":"'Australia's strongest man' pulls NYPD vehicles","duration":"1:08","description":"Cmdr. Grant Edwards pulls two NYPD vehicles weighing 70,000 pounds to raise awareness about mental health.","url":"/US/video/australias-strongest-man-pulls-nypd-vehicles-49133264","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.