-
Now Playing: Police respond to active shooter at YouTube's California headquarters
-
Now Playing: SPECIAL REPORT: Active shooter at YouTube's California headquarters
-
Now Playing: Suspect in YouTube headquarters shooting is a woman, police say
-
Now Playing: California lawmakers challenging lethal force law after Sacramento police shooting
-
Now Playing: Authorities respond to active shooter at YouTube HQ
-
Now Playing: Police say woman claims she was assaulted because she supports Trump
-
Now Playing: Facebook Live captures man's shooting
-
Now Playing: Day 2 of Oklahoma teachers' strike
-
Now Playing: Boy stuck in sewer pipe thanks God for 2nd chance
-
Now Playing: Footage shows cop hitting protester in rally for Sacramento police shooting victim
-
Now Playing: Man arrested in brutal murder of 20-year-old New Jersey student
-
Now Playing: Oklahoma educators, students rally for higher pay and more funding
-
Now Playing: How teen boy was rescued from inside a drainage pipe
-
Now Playing: Media company takes fire for 'false news' scripts
-
Now Playing: 2 firefighters killed in collision between planes on airport runway
-
Now Playing: Cancer survivors to sue fertility clinic after storage failure
-
Now Playing: Teacher walk-out shuts schools in Oklahoma, Kentucky
-
Now Playing: Publisher asks to dismiss ex-Playboy model's Trump-related lawsuit
-
Now Playing: Major storm system bringing rain, damaging winds to central US