Transcript for Baby abandoned in trash bag survived 3 days, police say

Tuesday afternoon around 1 o'clock Elmira police responded to a home on Wall Street after a child had been found inside of a plastic bag outside. Office responded and we did locate. A small infant child approximately 1216 months old. That had apparently been abandoned. A behind a residence here. Police say the neighbors who found the baby girl began to give her aid until emergency personnel arrived on scene. The good samaritans that father child had brought it inside try to washing up and immediately called and I want one they rendered as much first it is possible to oversee responders could arrive on scene. The trial was merely transport to a local hospital. And is currently stable condition while the child was discovered this afternoon police say she may have been left in the plastic bag over night. Estimates of how long the baby was outside. Barry. We do believe that it's more than twelve hours at this point we have people said that they thought they heard noises last evening. So there's no way to confirm this because thinks that child was found until today. The neighbors who made the initial discovery described hearing odd noises first thinking it may be an animal in distress. My sister came about support what side. To the backyard of my neighbor's house. When the state do you think it was at all we thought a little dog honey and it wasn't Ilyce navy as a little poke at one. There's fit that I want not by its stock of that locked. Seek. Common. There does currently is a day in the back it was in all it. Odd. That. Oh. Police arrested seventeen year old Harriet and whole eight of say your PA she's being charged with attempted murder. A little police are hailing the neighbors for their quick actions to help get the BB girl to safety. There hero I'm their part to render aid and Melian insiders. You'd expect any. Decent human being to do. Walks up to babies quickly as they could and and do whatever they could until first responds right they are truly. Heroes in this incident.

