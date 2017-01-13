Transcript for Baby Abducted Hours After Birth Has Been Found Alive 18 Years Later

So it's South Carolina we got an eighteen year old young woman with the same date of birth but a different name. So further investigation revealed the fraudulent documents had been used to establish that young woman's identity. In interviews with people a lot of roles for the possibility crucial moment may have fact because my mobile. So investigators obtained DNA sample from earlier this week that's that was submitted to the FT daily crime lab for testing. And last night we received confirmation that young woman that we contacted in South Carolina is in fact mama. In the interest of reducing any further trial to these young woman I am not revealing her name. The name she's lived under for all these years. Please remember that nationals abducted as a newborn. And she's gonna need time to you time and assistance. To process all of this that we are respecting our privacy yes you do the same. Early this morning at Walter Borough against South Carolina we and local authorities. Served a search warrant and arrest wart at a residence where she has lived. Charged with kidnapping and interference with custody. It's 51 year old Gloria Williams. And we will be coordinating with lots of girls south Carolina's and is we have. Booking photos and doc infamous will be able to make sure that we. Lisa's give his LT. So this morning I met with a biological family at the Meier appeared Jacksonville. And recognizing emotional impact you to all of these victims and people involved in this case and both cities recorded victims' advocates. To provide services. Two to all those involved. Including Akamai and softer.

